Adrian Lam criticises ‘bad attitude’ from ‘soft’ Leigh Leopards

ADRIAN LAM accused his Leigh Leopards players of a “bad attitude” following their home defeat to Hull FC.

Leigh were stunned by a 12-26 loss, conceding all of their points in the first half.

“I’m very disappointed, obviously. I didn’t see that coming,” said coach Lam.

“I thought I had 40 minutes in the second half against Wigan (last week). There was a lot to like about that. We built the week off that really, finding confidence and having that belief.

“(We went from) the Challenge Cup (semi-final) into a five-day turnaround, (then) into a six-day turnaround. It certainly takes the gas out of you, but it was more than that.

“Our defence at times was really soft. Parts of our underbelly was really soft. Parts of our mindset was soft. There was just nothing about us whatsoever.

“I think we’re tinkering with the team, still we’ll do that probably over the next three or four games.

“I’m not convinced on what our best line-up’s going to be. It’s been changed every week, there’s not been two games where we’ve had the same 17 or starting pack and it’ll change again next week.

“We’ve just got to manage that process and make sure that we do the right thing by everyone and pick our best players.

“I think we completed at 60-something percent in the first half and we had 28 misses at half-time. You’re not going to win anything with those sort of statistics.

“So it just smelled like bad attitude and we’re getting ahead of ourselves I guess, being back home.

“We’ve hardly trained since the Challenge Cup, we’re trying to catch up on our load so that hasn’t helped as well.

“A few positional changes probably didn’t help (either), so we’ve got a lot to work on.”