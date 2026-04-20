Adrian Lam excited by impending Leigh Leopards returns

ADRIAN LAM is excited by what’s to come with his Leigh Leopards side – especially as he looks at the quality of personnel ready to make imminent returns.

The club picked up only their third Super League win of the season in Friday’s 18-6 success at York Knights, but they have been doing it tough with a raft of injuries to key personnel.

They were severely under-strength again against, even losing England prop Robbie Mulhern after a tight calf left him stepping aside as a precaution following the warm-up.

But Lam was encouraged by how his patched-up side battled and explained how it won’t be long before some key backline players return.

First-choice centres Umyla Hanley and Tesi Niu both sat out the York game and won’t be ready for Thursday’s home contest with Huddersfield Giants, but could return against Catalans Dragons the following week.

Lam said: “Tesi will be (back) not next week, but the week after, and Umyla is probably the same.

“Next week, we’re hoping to get one or two players playing in the reserves game against Huddersfield on Thursday night.

“We’ve changed that game to have a curtain-raiser before the first-team just to get a few of those boys in before they can get considered for the first-team the week after.

“I’m pretty excited about that. When you look at it, we’ve got some outside backs – Keanan Brand, Bailey Hodgson, Tesi Niu – all to come back.

“But I also thought AJ Towse did a really good job tonight.”

Winger Towse, 22, impressed in his first game of the season and at his hometown club where he first made his name.

Lam admitted: “He’s an athlete. He’s got a big future in this club.

“He’s biding his time. It’s his first game [of the season] and it was a pretty good performance.”

And he also praised Aussie halfback Adam Cook and forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke for delivering strong performances, even though they have received some negativity from fans.

Lam said: “There were some bright signs for Adam Cook, who combined with Jacob Alick-Wiencke for the try that turned the game.

“I thought Cook and Allick-Wiencke were both instrumental in big moments in tonight’s game to get us the first away win.

“There was some positives for those two boys who have been doing it tough in the first half of the season.

“The supporters have been harsh on Cook and Alick-Wiencke. But I thought tonight they stood up and certainly got the job done for us.

“So I’m proud of them; they’re getting better and we just have to make sure we give them that support to improve as players and I know they will.”