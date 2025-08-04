Adrian Lam pleads case for Leigh Leopards pair to represent England

LEIGH LEOPARDS coach Adrian Lam, delighted by his side’s comeback 20-16 victory over Warrington Wolves on Friday night, has suggested that at least two of his star players could be in the England squad to face Australia on this year’s Ashes tour.

His two-try star Umyla Hanley has established himself as one of the best centres in Super League this season, which hasn’t surprised his coach.

“He’s just a competitor and you can see that in his pre-season,” said Lam.

“He wants to win everything and even with the two defenders on him there for that second-to-last try, he certainly got us the try that we needed. He’s an inspiration for everyone.”

And Lam continues to be impressed by prop forward Owen Trout, who is already a member of England coach Shaun Wane’s provisional England squad.

Trout has yet to miss a Leigh game this season and on Friday night he played his 100th Super League game. and he has grown into one of the best in the business since joining the Leopards from Huddersfield in 2023.

“I’m really proud of him,” said Lam.

“He came to us on the back of a knee reconstruction and he’s really built his game. He’s surrounded by some really senior players that have helped him a lot in his game and he’s also now got leadership coming out of him, so I’m proud of him.

“I think he’s one of the best frontrowers or backrowers in the competition, and that’s his versatility.

“When Robbie (Mulhern) comes back, Owen will probably start in the back row for us, so I think a player that has the ability to play front or second row probably should be in that 17 for GB (sic) at the end of the year.”