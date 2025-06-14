Paul Cooke’s challenge to Featherstone Rovers players on Wembley rebound

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS coach Paul Cooke has challenged his players to make sure they are involved in more big matches after making the 1895 Cup final, only to lose to York on golden point.

Rovers were beaten 5-4 by Liam Harris’ field-goal at Wembley in the repeat of the 2021 final, which Featherstone won 41-34.

This year’s defeat at the national stadium came after three straight league wins which fired fresh hopes after a sluggish start to the season.

Rovers have been involved in every play-off series since the eights system was dropped after the 2018 season, and Cooke is determined not to lose that claim as they return to Championship action tomorrow (Sunday) at home to Hunslet.

“We’re going to make sure we are involved in more big matches this season because we are going to continue to work as hard as we have to get to where we are at this stage,” he said.

“When those big games come along again, and those big moments come along again, we have got to be better and win games like these.

“It was disappointing to lose at Wembley, but we we will get over it. It’s not like losing a grand final and having three or four months to mull it over. We are straight back into it, with the opportunity to make that top six.”

