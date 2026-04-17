Andy Mazey pleased with Rochdale Hornets approach despite challenges

ROCHDALE HORNETS chairman Andy Mazey is “very pleased” with his club’s progress despite the Championship and League One merger bringing its challenges.

Hornets had been in the third tier in 2025 and have this year come up against established Championship sides in Oldham and Sheffield.

But they sit in mid-table and Mazey praised the way in which all those at the club have embraced the new division.

“All things considered I’m very pleased with our progress to date,” he told League Express.

“(Coach) Gary Thornton and I did a lot of work in the close-season reshaping the backroom staff and the playing group, and there is a really good feel about us right now.

“The challenge of stepping up a level to play against some of the seasoned Championship sides with much bigger budgets was something we wanted as a club.

“I stand by the merger being right for the game but it does bring challenges.

“Despite this and also some bad early-season injuries, we are delighted to have points on the board.

“We have been competitive and beaten some of the sides who finished above us last year.

“There is a real sense of positivity around the group, particularly following the recent additions of (halfback) Jack Hansen, (hooker) George Roby and (prop) Chris Barratt, all significant signings for the club.”