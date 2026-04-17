Goole Vikings’ Cooper Howlett happy to embrace community

GOOLE VIKINGS outside back Cooper Howlett knows just how important community links are at the club.

With the £7 million redevelopment of the Victoria Pleasure Ground nearing completion, the Vikings returned home on Good Friday, when they were beaten 32-14 by Newcastle.

The club also hosted an Easter community camp, launched a new autism-friendly matchday project, and delivered 600 chocolate eggs to local children’s hospitals in conjunction with the Vikings Supporters’ Club.

Australian Howlett, who has settled into life in East Yorkshire seamlessly after moving from Workington, wants the people of Goole to make the most of the stadium upgrade.

“The new ground and a new rugby club (Goole joined the professional ranks last year) is exciting for the town more than anything,” said the 24-year-old, who back in Australia played for Western Clydesdales in the Queensland Cup.

“It gives them modern facilities, something that has been lacking. I’m excited for them to get to use it.

“For us, we get good changing rooms and the fans get a better viewing experience – but more than anything, I’m happy for the people of Goole.”

Not only does Howlett work with the club’s special educational needs and disabilities partner Riverside School, he was also on the coaching staff as the Vikings teamed up with Goole Football Club to deliver a four-day holiday camp at the VPG for children aged six to 14.

He is keen to inspire the younger generation, bringing his experience of doing so from Australia with him to East Yorkshire.

“I have a massive passion for working with young people,” he explained.

“I’ve done it in Australia and in England, working in schools with kids from different backgrounds. It’s something I really value.

“It’s not just about rugby – it’s about seeing their progression as people. Some of the stories you hear can be heartbreaking, but when you see the impact you’re having, putting smiles on faces, that’s what it’s all about.”