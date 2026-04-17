Rochdale Hornets sign forward from Batley Bulldogs

JAY SCRIVEN will add “flexibility” to Rochdale Hornets, head coach Gary Thornton has explained.

Scriven has joined the Hornets from Championship rivals Batley Bulldogs on a permanent deal, running until the end of this campaign.

It’s been a whirlwind career to date for the back-rower, who came through Leeds Rhinos’ scholarship programme.

Scriven went on to feature for Wakefield Trinity at Under 19s and reserve team level, before making the move to Australia in 2023.

Joining Tully Tigers, who are based in Cairns, Scriven enjoyed a standout debut campaign with the club and was named their Player of the Year.

He went on to join Southern Suburbs before completing a move back to the UK late last year.

Scriven linked up with Batley, but after making just one appearance there – against London Broncos last month – he has crossed the Pennines to Rochdale.

Thornton said: “Jay has returned from a three-year stint in Australia having come through Wakefield Trinity’s academy system, and is looking for an opportunity to prove himself at Championship level.

“He can play middle or back row, so adds flexibility and options in key positions.

“His signing has come at a good time for us as we are a little light on troops whilst Jordan Andrade, Lewis Hatton and Matty Unsworth are still on the recovery path, and I’m confident he will be a positive addition to our existing group.”

Scriven added: “I’m just excited to properly test myself against Championship opposition.

“I can’t wait to mix in with the lads at Rochdale and hopefully get some consistent game time under my belt.”