Anthony Murray has clear message for Swinton Lions players

SWINTON LIONS will renew their search for a first league win of the season at home to Keighley on Sunday week, April 26, with coach Anthony Murray hammering home the message: “Keep up the endeavour and passion, but cut out the errors and penalties.”

The Cougar Park clash will be a second at the helm for Murray, who started the year in charge at Whitehaven before standing down and had a short stint as assistant to Paul Wood before stepping up following the former Warrington forward’s resignation amid a tough start to the campaign.

Experienced Murray took over an injury-depleted team who had lost seven Championship matches, and suffered a 20-10 home derby defeat by Salford in his first game.

He saw positives, saying: “There was plenty of endeavour and passion, and I thought the effort and commitment was great. We worked hard and really took it to Salford at times.

“But we made far too many errors, a lot of them early in sets, and gave away far too many penalties. That broke our momentum and handed good field position to Salford, which they used.

“It cost us dearly, but we can’t be downhearted. We have to keep working hard and building to improve.”

Swinton have been knocked out of the 1895 Cup, so don’t play this weekend.