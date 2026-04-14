Dewsbury Rams boss Paul March hopeful over key duo ahead of Widnes clash

DEWSBURY RAMS coach Paul March hopes pack pair Danny Addy and Harvey Roberts will be available for Sunday’s FLAIR Stadium rematch with Widnes in round one of the 1895 Cup.

Recently-recruited loose-forward Addy and prop Roberts missed the league meeting of the sides in West Yorkshire yesterday (Sunday, April 12).

That’s after they failed head assessments during the Good Friday derby at Batley, where the Rams suffered last-gasp heartache as they went down 21-20 to a Josh Woods field-goal after they had been leading by six points with just minutes left.

While Roberts, 20, has made his mark this year after joining from Wakefield ahead of last season, Scotland international Addy, 35, was playing for Dewsbury for the second time since joining from North Wales Crusaders.

The versatile former Super League player had a short stint with the Colwyn Bay club after leaving Featherstone following their failure to make the starting line for this year’s Championship.

Captain of Featherstone in last year’s 5-4 golden-point 1895 Cup final defeat by York at Wembley, Addy took his new club’s man-of-the-match award against Batley, when he was one of three try-scorers for the visitors.

“Danny is a great addition, and with a pretty young squad overall, his know-how is really useful,” said March.

“As with Harvey, the head issue is disappointing, but we need to be sure they are right, and hopefully they will be back this week.”