Keighley Cougars forward out for ‘a few months’ following concussion complications

KEIGHLEY COUGARS are keeping tabs on forward Leo Aliyu as he recovers from concussion issues.

The popular prop had a spell on the sidelines earlier this season before returning to feature in last month’s defeats by York (away in the Challenge Cup), Newcastle (away) and Midlands Hurricanes (home).

But the 21-year-old former Leeds Academy player who featured twelve times for Keighley last year missed the Easter home loss to Hunslet, the Cougars’ fourth running in all competitions after their 56-14 win over Whitehaven and 16-16 draw with Workington, both in West Yorkshire.

And the club has reported: “Leo is unfortunately facing complications with his head concussion, and we suspect a few months out to allow for recovery.”

Coach Ian Hardman is hoping to be able to call on experienced frontrower Jack Teanby next month.

The former Dewsbury, York and Scotland player is recovering from shoulder surgery carried out earlier this year.

Seasoned backrower Aaron Brown is making progress after picking up a knee injury, but there is as yet no estimated return date.

Australian utility forward Lachlan Lanskey faces a month out due to a hamstring issue.

Keighley have an 1895 Cup first-round clash with London Broncos at Richmond Athletic Ground in the capital on Sunday.