Jodie Cunningham’s assessment of record England loss to Australia

JODIE CUNNINGHAM has conceded England’s women just weren’t good enough against Australia but has praised her team’s effort.

Her side were whipped 90-4 at Allegiant Stadium, a record loss for a senior England team in any form of the game.

“It was evident for everyone it was really tough,” said captain Cunningham.

“We started in the first few minutes hard, we did what we wanted to do. We put them on the back foot, we controlled the ruck. But as soon as they got quick rucks we couldn’t handle the pace they played at.

“Beforehand we spoke that if we let them get a roll on it would be tough, as soon as they do that for a few sets, as soon as they get a few tries you tire, you fatigue. And then each try becomes easier and easier.

“I can’t fault the effort from the girls, it was tough out there. Nobody gave up and credit to Georgia Roche there for showing the heart that we want from England there at the end (by scoring a try).”

Cunningham hailed the ruthless talent and execution of the Jillaroos.

“They’re really good, I can’t take anything away from them,” she said.

“There wasn’t a lot more we could have done today I don’t think. We need to go away and have a look at a few things, fix a few things up. You can’t get mad when all the effort was there, we just weren’t good enough today.”

The England skipper believes having a women’s match in Vegas has added to the appeal of the event.

“Having a women’s game as part of this spectacle was important.

“I’m disappointed we couldn’t put a better show on for England. We didn’t get the chance to show what we can do in attack because we never got the ball.

“We’ve worked so hard on our attack. Vegas is great for the game, unfortunately we didn’t bring the best of ourselves today.

“But hopefully having a women’s involvement as part of this carries on going forward.”