Featherstone Rovers in a struggle for survival

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS board member Mark Campbell says he is trying to find solutions to the club’s growing financial worries amid fears of administration, a company voluntary arrangement – or even liquidation.

With Rovers already facing a winding-up petition over a reported £120,000 tax bill, players learned last week, a development initially revealed by Love Rugby League, that they would not be paid on time, with a memo telling them: “The current financial situation has left the club without sufficient funds to meet our obligations.”

While Featherstone recovered from a sluggish start to the season to make the 1895 Cup final at Wembley and the second-tier play-offs under coach Paul Cooke, and Marie Colley’s women’s side regained Super League status via a 20-10 win over London Broncos in a Championship Grand Final recently played in the capital, there has been major turmoil off the pitch in recent weeks.

Former long-serving chairman Campbell returned to the helm of the club who have played at senior level since 1921 as Paddy Handley stepped down as chairman, with chief executive Martin Vickers also departing.

York businessman Handley replaced fellow former Featherstone player Campbell as chairman in August of last year, having joined the board two months earlier.

Handley, believed to have pumped significant funds into the club, said “various agendas” had made it “impossible” to deliver his plans, which included utilising a “considerable landbase” around the Millennium Stadium.

Ex-Salford and Toronto Wolfpack official Vickers had been chief executive since April 2021.

Campbell has set up two new companies, Rovers Events Ltd and Rovers Retail Ltd, of which he is the sole director.

The memo sent from the club to the players read: “I want to address an important matter regarding player payments.

“Unfortunately, I must inform you that we will not be able to process payments on Tuesday (September 30) or for the remainder of the 2025 season.

“This decision comes as a result of the current financial situation, which has left the club without sufficient funds to meet our obligations.

“We are actively exploring options to rectify this situation and are committed to keeping you informed every step of the way.

“I understand the impact this has on you and your families, and I appreciate your understanding and professionalism during this challenging time. Thank you for your continued dedication to the club.”