Four grassroots stalwarts join new National League management group

FOUR long-serving grassroots stalwarts have been announced as the first members of the National League management group.

The National Leagues swung into action early last month, taking the place of the 40-year-old National Conference League, which was dissolved.

Each of the four will have regional responsibilities, with Cumbria catered for by Peter Gilmour, the north-west by Gareth Jones, the south by Martin Loveridge and Yorkshire by Dave Brook.

The RFL’s Alan Smith, who was the competition administrator for the NCL, said: “The National League management group will support the ongoing development and delivery of the competition and, as outlined in the terms of reference, will act on behalf of the RFL in the day-to-day running of the competition, ensuring effective governance and alignment with the wider National Community Rugby League framework.

“The group has been established to create a clear and effective link between clubs and the RFL, ensuring club voices are represented, communication is transparent and the competition continues to evolve in a positive and sustainable way.”

The management group will be supported by Tim White (the RFL competition manager), providing oversight of the competition, alongside Smith himself (RFL competition officer), who will manage the day-to-day delivery and act as the primary point of contact for clubs.

Smith said: “Bringing together a breadth of experience from across the game, the management group reflects expertise in club administration, governance, coaching, officiating and professional disciplines beyond Rugby League.

“It will focus on supporting clubs, strengthening communication and helping to ensure the long-term success of the competition.

“We will continue to provide updates following management group meetings and welcome ongoing engagement from clubs.”

Gilmour, who has served Seaton Rangers for two decades as secretary and chairman, has been the Cumberland League chairman in recent years.

Smith said: “Peter joined the management group to continue giving clubs a strong voice and to help develop practical solutions that support the game at all levels.

“He is passionate about working collaboratively with stakeholders to create an environment where players, volunteers, coaches and officials can thrive.”

Jones played for Ince Rose Bridge for 25 years and represented Great Britain Police.

He is team manager for Rose Bridge and Great Britain Policewomen, and brings professional experience in project management and communication.

He aims to help ensure clubs have a clear voice and a better understanding of the reasoning behind decisions, and is passionate about improving communication between clubs and the RFL.

“He believes that strong, two-way engagement will be key to building a sustainable and successful league structure for all,” added Smith.

Lovegrove has been involved with Bristol All Golds since the club’s inception and, since 2018, has played a key role in club management, focusing on compliance and governance.

He has also served on the southern regional management group for four years.

Smith said: “He joined the group with a strong belief that effective governance requires representation from across all areas of the game.

“He is keen to help ensure that the right structures are in place to support clubs and is looking forward to playing a role in shaping this new chapter in the community game.”

Brook is a stalwart of Bradford outfit West Bowling, with whom he was the NCL secretary of the year last season.

He brings professional expertise to the table in health and safety as a level four ground safety officer.

Smith stated: “He joined the group with a strong desire to support the continued growth and success of the grassroots game.

“He is particularly motivated to use his experience to make a positive impact across clubs and help ensure the game remains safe, sustainable, and well-managed.”