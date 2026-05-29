Barrow Raiders lend hand to charity day honoring Hairy Bikers star

BARROW RAIDERS will again help raise funds for charity through the third and final ‘Dave Day’ next month.

The Saturday, June 20 event, which includes a motorcycle procession from London to Barrow, honours the late Hairy Bikers television star Dave Myers, who came from the town.

The Raiders are again hosting a post-procession party at their Speed Competitions Stadium, this time around their home game against Dewsbury, which starts at 6pm.

In attendance will be Myers’ widow Lili and fellow Hairy Biker Si King.

Terrace and stand tickets for both the match and party are now available. They cover a £5 donation to Dave Day, the funds from which will be split between Childline and local community causes.

A spokesperson said: “Barrow Raiders welcome the news that Dave Day Three is happening because it is fantastic news for our town.

“The after-match party will include live music from the terrace and MKM Marquee, with bench seating quickly added to the pitch.”