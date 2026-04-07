Ben Currie signs new Warrington Wolves deal

BEN CURRIE has penned a two-year contract extension with Warrington Wolves.

In doing so, by the end of his contract in 2028, Currie will have spent an extraordinary 17 years with the Wolves.

Since making his debut aged 17 against the then-Salford City Reds in 2012, the England international has gone on to make 320 appearances for Warrington

He recently crossed for try number 100 away at York Knights, confirming his place amongst the exclusive club of just 23 players who have managed the same feat.

On confirming his stay, Currie stated: “It’s great to get it over the line. It’s a process I didn’t want to take too long because there’s not really anywhere else I want to be at the moment.

“I’m really happy, for me and my family to stay at this club for another two years is exciting times.

“I came here as a 16-year-old when I joined the Academy and ever since then it’s felt like home.

“I’ve moved here, had kids here, and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

Warrington boss Sam Burgess added: “It’s fantastic news for the club that Ben has extended for another two years, taking his time here to 17 seasons.

“He’s part of the fabric of this club, a consistent performer each week and someone who drives standards every day within the group. He’s a quality bloke and a valuable asset for the club.”