“I don’t care what people’s contracts are” – Ryan Carr promises change at Castleford Tigers

RYAN CARR has promised change at Castleford Tigers if things continue as they are doing following another dismal 34-0 defeat to local rivals Wakefield Trinity.

The Tigers conceded seven tries and failed to register a point as the Carr’s side slumped to the bottom of the Super League ladder.

Carr came out firing after the game, insisting that he will move players on – regardless of their contracts – if ideas do not buck up soon.

“We’ve been guilty of putting band aids on things but there are some options in the background and then there aren’t any options in other areas,” Carr said.

“You find a lot about certain individuals as you go along. As we continue to go through this journey we knew there would be bumps in the road.

“If it continues to happen then we will make changes, I don’t care what people’s contracts are. If we need change, we will make the change.

“It’s not a threat, it’s the reality of where we are at.”

Carr has explained it has been tough, though, he is committed to ensuring 2026 is not a write-off.

“We just can’t bring in players like that because other clubs are going through injuries.

“We have had two loan players (Tom Forber and Jake Thewlis) that will go back to their club after today.

“We are at round seven which is early to bring in loan people but we are in a really tough year because of the change in roster.

“There’s a lot of work being done on 2027 but we can’t let this year go.”