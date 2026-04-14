Brad Arthur explains Harry Newman’s shock Hull FC move

BRAD ARTHUR has explained Harry Newman’s shock loan move to Hull FC.

Newman, who has missed Leeds Rhinos’ last two fixtures with Jack Bird being preferred in the centres, will link up with the Black and Whites on a week’s loan.

That move took some people by surprise and now Arthur has revealed why the move has happened.

“Harry missed out on selection and when I spoke to him last week about that, he needs to get some game time,” Arthur said.

“I gave him the weekend to think about it and he wants to play. It’s been a couple of weeks since he played and he wants to play at Super League level which I’m supportive of.

“He’s here for the season, we are clear on that. He wants to fight his way back into the team and the way he can do that is have the right attitude in training and get some game time with Hull.

“It will be a week to week proposition because he wants to play for Leeds. They were in need of a bloke of his quality.

“It fits for Harry, it fits for us and it fits for Hull. We’ve got to be careful because we wanted competition for spots.

“We’ve got that and we’ve got to make the most of it because we could be sitting here whinging about ten injuries instead.”

How did Newman take the news?

“Harry has taken it the right way and he’s got to do things to get himself back in the team.

“Harry is a great player, if he is playing his best footy then he is part of our best team and we are on the same page about that.

“We’ve got a lot of anxious players that want to play, it’s a good thing and it’s healthy.

“He needs to make sure he’s getting all his defensive choices spot on and continues to carry out of backfield strongly.”