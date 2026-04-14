Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman joins Hull FC on loan

LEEDS RHINOS centre Harry Newman has joined Hull FC on a week’s loan.

Newman has missed the Rhinos last two games and will get game time with Hull FC when they take on St Helens on Thursday night at MKM Stadium.

The Rhinos had four players on loan at Hunslet last weekend with prop Ben Littlewood set to join York Knights on loan for this week.

Newman will leave Headingley at the end of the 2026 Super League campaign to link up with new NRL side, Perth Bears.

His Rhinos teammates James McDonnell and Mikolaj Oledzki will also be making the move.