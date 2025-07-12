Paul Wellens hails ‘phenomenal’ star of St Helens’ statement victory

PAUL WELLENS hailed an epic rearguard effort after St Helens nilled Leeds Rhinos to leapfrog them into third place.

“It was as good a defensive performance as I’ve seen in a long, long time from any team,” said the coach after Saints’ 6-0 victory at Headingley.

“Particularly because we’re playing a really strong and dangerous outfit with so many individual threats, and throw in the 25-degree heat. We had to keep turning up and I’m so proud of the players.

“We lost our two nines (Daryl Clark and Jake Burns) but Jake Wingfield stepped in there and did a really good job.

“We lost Agnatius Paasi for ten minutes at the back end of the game and again managed to keep them out. That’s not easy to do, so credit to the team.”

Wellens offered particular praise for prop Matty Lees, who played the full 80 minutes, saying: “His fitness levels are incredible.

“We have a middle unit that really complements each other. Alex (Walmsley) can’t play 80 minutes but he can be destructive. He can’t do what he does if he hasn’t got Matty Lees and Morgan Knowles around him.

“There’s a good balance to the middle unit and they all respect what each of them does for the team.

“Matty was phenomenal tonight, the best player on the field.”

Saints have now won seven of their last eight including two wins over Leeds, with another big game to come on Thursday at home to Leigh Leopards.

“It seems like every week it’s the same conversation. You’re almost going into every fixture saying ‘we’ve got to win this game’,” said Wellens.

“Tonight was no different but the picture can change very quickly, we know that.

“I’ve reminded the team that what’s got us in this position is a lot of hard work and dedication, and we have to continue showing up with the same work ethic and determination to want to improve.

“I’m delighted to win and move up the table, but we want to keep moving up.

“We’re trying to build momentum and consistency. We’ve taken another massive step in the right direction tonight, but I can’t stress enough that we’ve got improvement in us.

“If we are going to be successful at the back end of the year and be in the big games, we’re going to have to find those improvements.”