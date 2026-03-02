Bradford Bulls step up recruitment drive following serious injury

BRADFORD BULLS are stepping up their recruitment drive following the serious injury suffered by forward Ebon Scurr.

The prop was missing for Sunday’s 18-6 home victory over Toulouse Olympique, and it was confirmed post-match that he has suffered a torn hamstring.

Scurr adds to an injury list that already features Jayden Nikorima, Joe Keyes, Dan Russell and Jayden Okunbor.

“Ebon will be out for six weeks with a hamstring tear,” coach Kurt Haggerty said.

“I’ve been looking (for new signings), but I was looking when I was healthy because we’ve a relatively small squad. That process will be ongoing.”

On the win itself, Haggerty said: “It was long, scrappy and messy but it’s good to come out the other side and win that sort of game.

“We showed a version of our offence that we have spoken about and we have shown in defence that we are resilient and tough and can win ugly.

“I think you have to pay respect to Toulouse – they are dogged and show a lot of determination. They are really tough.”

Bradford have joined fellow promoted sides Toulouse and York Knights in winning two of their first three games of the season.

“Everybody is surprised how the promoted teams have started the season I think, but overall it’s great to see,” said Haggerty.

“It’s strengthened the competition and overall it’s credit to the three promoted sides.”