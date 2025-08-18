Crunch meetings, future games, further protests – what’s next for Salford Red Devils?

IT has been another week from hell at Salford Red Devils.

A match called off due to being unable to raise a team. National headlines over alleged misogyny by the ownership. Significant fan protest against the people in charge of the unfolding crisis.

And this week only promises further tumult.

Firstly there will be the repercussions of Sunday’s scheduled Super League match against Wakefield Trinity being cancelled.

The RFL board will determine the outcome of that fixture, although an outcome is not expected until at least tomorrow (Tuesday). The RFL’s operational rules indicate a 48-0 walkover score should be awarded when a match is forfeited.

Despite reports of wider repercussions regarding Salford’s top-flight future, no further action is expected for now. The focus is firmly on ensuring the club can play their remaining five fixtures, starting at Leigh Leopards this Friday.

Salford themselves insist they will be able to raise a team. They claimed only two experienced first-team players were available last week but that several could return from injury.

While welfare concerns were cited for the cancellation, reserve and academy players will continue to feature in the final games. Salford’s concern last week was the sheer number of them they would have to play together.

But crucially, coach Paul Rowley will need loan signings. The RFL have already waived limits on the number of loanees in a squad, and allowed one-week deals, for them. The transfer deadline of Thursday, August 28, after which new players including loanees couldn’t be registered, could also be waived for their benefit although hasn’t as of yet.

Many Super League coaches are now reluctant to offer their players to Salford but the lack of any reserves fixtures, in which prospective players featured last week, will help. Work is already ongoing, led by former CEO Paul King who is back in a primary role, to get a team in place, and the RFL also remain in frequent dialogue with the club.

Of course, getting the remaining fixtures on is one thing, and Salford’s future is quite another.

Supporters voiced their anger on Sunday when hundreds marched to the Salford Community Stadium against the ownership.

The group which organised the protest, The 1873, have freshly agreed to a meeting with the owners but have also vowed further demonstrations.

They said: “Let’s be clear – this is not a one-off. This is just the beginning. If the owners thought fans would simply lie down and accept watching our club being ripped apart, they were very wrong.

“The passion, pride and resilience of Salford fans is unrivalled, and we will not stop fighting until we achieve what this club, and its loyal supporters, truly deserve.”