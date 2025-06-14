Castleford Tigers confirm release of Judah Rimbu

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have confirmed the release of hooker Judah Rimbu after only half a season at the club.

Direcot of rugby Chris Chester said “amicable discussions” had led to the move, which was first reported by Total Rugby League.

The 23-year-old made ten appearances for the club, the last at Magic Weekend in early May.

Liam Horne, Chris Atkin and Cain Robb have all been ahead of the Papua New Guinea international, who signed a two-year deal when he joined from PNG Hunters, in the Tigers’ pecking order.

Chester said: “He wanted first-team opportunities but unfortunately we couldn’t guarantee them and after amicable discussions granted him a release by mutual agreement.”

Castleford also quoted Rimbu in their announcement, saying: “The club gave me the opportunity to play Super League and I’ll always be thankful for the chance they gave me.

“It’s a mutual agreement between myself and the club. I’m doing what’s best for the club and what’s best for myself.

“I’m going to return home, pursue other opportunities and take it from there.”

Head coach Danny McGuire said earlier in the week: “In sport sometimes things don’t work out. It’s not through lack of want or effort.

“He’s probably not the right fit for us at the moment and he has players in front of him.”

Rimbu’s departure gives the Tigers an overseas quota spot, which McGuire has indicated they wish to fill.