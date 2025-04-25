Paul Wellens calls for St Helens ‘soul-searching’ after latest defeat

PAUL WELLENS cut a dejected figure following his side’s latest loss at the hands of Warrington Wolves.

The St Helens legend had massive success as a player but has yet to make a mark as head coach since taking over from Kristian Woolf at the end of 2022.

After Thursday’s defeat, against a walking wounded Warrington who suffered injury blows to Marc Sneyd, Matty Ashton, Sam Powell and Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Wellens conceded his side need to do some “soul-searching”.

“That was way off the standard we need to be hitting,” he said. “For the second week in a row, we’ve started really sloppy in a big game and coughed up cheap possession.

“It was really disappointing, not just the result but the performance. Some soul-searching needs to be done both individually and as a collective.

“We’ve tried to implement things to improve our attack… we need to keep hold of the ball and turn up with a defensive attitude and resilience.

“We have a tendency as a team, when we are frustrated, we want to solve things on our own and do things individually. Nothing good ever comes from it.”