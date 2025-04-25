Castleford Tigers star Jason Qareqare suffers devastating injury blow

CASTLEFORD TIGERS winger Jason Qareqare has suffered a devastating injury blow that will see him sidelined for four months.

The Fijian international only returned to action following a lengthy injury spell in Castleford’s 13-12 loss to Wakefield Trinity over the Easter Weekend, but now he will be out for 16 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury.

Qareqare’s loss will be felt even harder after he returned to score a brace of wonderful tries against bitter rivals Wakefield last weekend.

Innes Senior will return from suspension for this weekend’s clash against Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium, whilst twin Louis Senior is not expected to be too far away.