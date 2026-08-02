Catalans Dragons showing ‘signs of improvement’

CATALANS DRAGONS are showing “signs of improvement” according to coach John Cartwright.

But he knows there is still a long way to go after watching a 32-12 home defeat to Wakefield Trinity.

Cartwright said: “There were definite signs of improvement out there tonight.

“We battled a lot up to around the 60-minute mark to be only four points behind.

“I thought that if we could put together our best 20 minutes of football then we might have challenged them, but unfortunately we didn’t.

“We made some errors and we couldn’t buy a penalty and we couldn’t buy a six-again which forced us to chance our hand a little bit.

“If we could have continued to put them under pressure a little bit when they got the ball, we could have still got away with it, but we just forced too many passes in the end.”