St Helens’ top-six bid is ‘not over’ insists Eamon O’Carroll

EAMON O’CARROLL insists that St Helens’ play-off ambitions are not over after suffering a shock 34-32 defeat to York Knights.

St Helens fell to a fourth loss from their last five outings against York, leaving them two points adrift of the play-offs ahead of a gruelling run-in.

Clashes against four of the top six await the Saints, who are seeking to avoid the ignominy of a first finish outside the top six in the Super League era.

“We’ll certainly stick together,” said interim head coach O’Carroll.

“We won’t accept that people think that the season’s over, it’s not. It’s never over, particularly at a club like Saints.

“There are people like myself who are leaving at the end of the year and we keep speaking about wanting to do the right thing by the club and leave it in a good spot, and we can only do that if we’re performing.

“There was some real spirit and some grit in that game and it’s important that we keep replicating that. There’s no excuses – when we pull the jersey on, we do it justice.”