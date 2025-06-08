BBC’s Challenge Cup TV ratings revealed with increase on 2024

HULL KR’S Challenge Cup final victory over Warrington Wolves was watched by a peak of 1.2m people on BBC One.

That’s up from around 900,000 for the 2024 final while the average TV audience also increased, from 800,000 to 1 million, according to initial ratings.

The Women’s Challenge Cup final, in which Wigan Warriors beat St Helens, was watched by an average of 250,000 on BBC Two, around the same mark as the previous year.

There were a total of 63,278 people attending the finals day at Wembley, a slight decrease on last season but the second-highest since 2017.