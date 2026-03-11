Championship club Swinton Lions dependent on loans to fulfil fixtures

LONGER-TERM loan signings might the preferred option for Swinton Lions coach Paul Wood, but the current reality is week-by-week deals are needed just to fulfil fixtures.

Injuries across the squad so far this season has left Wood calling on neighbouring teams to bolster his squad, with Widnes, St Helens and Wigan all providing extra troops ahead of Sunday’s visit of Newcastle Thunder.

Deacon Connolly (Widnes), Luca Walsh (St Helens) and Jack Purtill (Wigan) were all drafted into the squad, with Alfie Sinclair also still available after joining on loan from Saints a week earlier.

While Wood admits the current situation is far from ideal, he says it’s a case of “needs must”.

“We’re doing it tough at the minute with injuries,” said Wood.

“It has been a godsend to get Deacon, Luca and Jack in and those three clubs have all been really supportive.

Honestly, we wouldn’t have been able to field a team if we hadn’t got those loan players in.

“At the minute they are just week-by-week, but we’d like to look at doing something a little bit longer with players. It’s not ideal when you don’t get that consistency when you don’t who you’ve got from one week to the next.

“That’s why we’re looking to do some longer-term loan deals.

“But beggars can’t be choosers and we have to take things week-by-week because we have to field a side.”

While Widnes loaned the club a player last weekend, Wood may not have that option available this week. The Lions are one of six teams taking part in the preliminary round of the 1895 Cup, meaning other Championship clubs will likely want to avoid any of their players ending up cup-tied for future rounds.