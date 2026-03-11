James Batchelor keen for Hull KR to win all three domestic trophies on offer again in 2026

JAMES BATCHELOR says Hull KR need to rediscover the same hunger they had last season if they are to enjoy any further success.

The Robins have had a rollercoaster start to the year, including winning the World Club Challenge against Brisbane Broncos to complete a trophy quadruple and being thrashed in Las Vegas by Leeds Rhinos a week later.

Their shock 58-6 defeat across the Atlantic has prompted some soul-searching and experienced forward Batchelor is aware of the fresh challenge awaiting Willie Peters’ side.

“It’s not an end point for this group together,” he said of becoming world champions.

“It was the last of the four trophies and it’s now done – all of those trophies are back on the table.

“People will say we’re the holders but those trophies have to be won again. We don’t get to keep them. Everyone wants to take them, and we’ve got to win them again.

“The motivation is to win them again. We’ve got to find the hunger that we had last year to go and chase everything.

“Winning trophies is what I came here to do, but I want to win them multiple times.

“I don’t just want to win these trophies once and be happy with that – I want to go again and win them all again.”