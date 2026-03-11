Mark Applegarth hails York Knights star following jump to Super League

MARK APPLEGARTH is “very pleased” that Oli Field is finally being given a chance in Super League with York Knights.

The 23-year-old began his career with Leeds Rhinos and spent time on-loan with the likes of Batley Bulldogs, Cornwall and Oldham and then York.

Field went on to sign a permanent deal with the Knights in May 2023 following a successful loan spell, and, since then, he has gone on to register 29 tries in 88 appearances for the North Yorkshire club.

The 23-year-old centre or backrower notched his 100th career appearance in York’s remarkable 17-16 win over Hull FC last weekend.

And it’s fair to say that Applegarth holds Field in high regard after watching his growth in recent years.

“It’s always a bit of an unknown because you feel certain players will adapt well to the next level but the acid test is throwing people into that next level.

“Oli is a prime example of that and I’m really pleased to see him get a chance. He has worked so hard, especially after leaving Leeds and being on this journey with York.

“He has worked very hard to get back to where he is now and he is taking that opportunity.

“The most important thing for me now as a coach is to keep him hungry and keep his firmly feet on the ground, which they are.

“He’s got a fantastic family behind him and I played with his dad, so I know exactly what type of grounding he has had.

“There will be good days for Oli and there will be days where he has to learn valuable lessons. It’s all experience for him and as long as he learns those lessons along the way, we will be fully supportive of him.

“I’m sure in the next few years he will really excel in that role.”