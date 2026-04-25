‘Great team performance’ gives Warrington Wolves hope amid George Williams gloom

SAM BURGESS praised his Warrington Wolves side’s tenacity after overcoming Wigan Warriors to return to winning ways.

Warrington sparked into life in the second half, scoring three tries, to maintain their unbeaten home record in 2026.

“I thought it was a really tough, gritty performance,” said the Wolves head coach.

“All night we defended really hard for each other, they never stopped competing and turning up for one another.

“I thought it was a great team performance.”

One blow for Warrington was the injury to George Williams, with Burgess not wanting to be drawn on whether the half has played his last game for the club.

“Never say never,” said Burgess. “I guess time will tell. It is a very hard one, it’s very tricky.

“It can range from three to four months… I have known cases where it is much longer, around twelve months.

“Alex Walmsley had a similar surgery (in 2018) that was 12 months, but he is a bit more damaged than Alex was.”