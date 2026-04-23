David Klemmer impressed by young St Helens duo

WORLD CUP winner David Klemmer sees a bit of himself in St Helens’ young guns George Delaney and Noah Stephens.

Delaney, 22, and Stephens, 21, have both progressed through the Saints Academy to become established first-teamers.

Head coach Paul Rowley praised the contribution of both off the bench in Thursday’s 24-14 victory at Hull FC.

That was a ninth appearance of the season for Delaney (and 87th for St Helens) and seventh for Stephens (33rd for the club).

And Klemmer, who arrived in St Helens ahead of this season with 19 Australia caps and more than 250 NRL appearances under his belt, likes what he sees.

“They are big brutes – they love their physicality,” he told League Express.

“They are bulls in china shops. I was the same when I was younger; you just want to get out there and rip it apart.

“As they learn, they’re going to be great talents. They’re in good stead if they keep learning and keep their love for their game and want to get better. They’ll have long careers.

“In the front row it’s a long apprenticeship. If they keep working hard and doing what they’re doing, they’re going to be good.”

Klemmer, 32, says he lends his experience when he can but is grateful to be working alongside leading England props Alex Walmsley and Matty Lees, both of whom are now back from injury.

“I’m very respectful, so I wasn’t coming here to change any of these guys,” he added.

“They’ve done a lot in the game, the team have won comps together and I’m just lucky to be playing alongside players like Alex Walmsley, Matty Lees and Jonny Lomax.

“While they’ve been out, a lot of young blokes and I have had to try and step up and lead the way.

“When it’s raining, windy and cold, those young blokes get me up to get out there in training and compete with them.”