Daryl Powell on pride in Wakefield Trinity and Jake Trueman injury latest

WAKEFIELD TRINITY head coach Daryl Powell is looking forward to facing Hull KR again – because of the way his injury-hit squad tested the Robins at Craven Park.

Powell was shorn of the size and power he would have available at full strength, during the 34-10 loss at Hull KR, and it came after a tricky run of games against the other top-four sides Leeds Rhinos, Leigh Leopards and Wigan Warriors.

The Wakefield boss said: “I’m really proud of what we are doing at the moment. Even in defeat, for a half of football we have fronted up to a team that everybody is talking about.

“We are playing Hull KR later in the year which I’m really pleased about, because I don’t think that’s a fair reflection of us as a squad and a team. I look forward to that.”

He added: “I’ve been stressing to the boys – don’t let this game rattle you. Plenty of teams come here and get their backsides spanked. In that first half, they were rattled, Hull KR. We couldn’t quite go on with it but that’s not to say that we can’t later in the season.”

Speaking about Jake Trueman being injured, Powell said: “He just got a couple of whacks to a shoulder and was just a little bit rattled. I don’t think it’s too bad but he wasn’t in great shape at half-time.”