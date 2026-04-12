Daryl Powell refuses to blame Jazz Tevaga for Wakefield Trinity’s Cup exit

DARYL POWELL refused to blame Jazz Tevaga for Wakefield Trinity’s Challenge Cup exit to Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield were beaten 26-22, conceding ten points while Tevaga was in the sin bin for kicking out at Wigan winger Liam Marshall.

“I thought Liam Marshall knew what he was doing,” said Powell.

“He sits on Jazz’s leg but Jazz can’t do that. It was pretty cute from Liam. But it’s a key lesson.

“Everyone will be on to that (conceding when down to twelve) but I still think we should have won. I won’t blame Jazz for the loss.

“I think he’ll be disappointed with that and he is because I’ve spoken to him and he’s said that.

“It’s an important lesson for Jazz and all of us.

“I do think it’s a sin-binning. The initial sitting on Jazz’s leg is dangerous but I’m not blaming anyone. I’ve no dramas with it.”

Powell added: “It’s a tough game to lose. It was pretty close with not much between the teams. There were some key moments where we unraveled ourselves.

“We are in the fight against the better teams which is where we want to be, but we’ve lost a knockout game so it’s disappointing.

“We didn’t execute like we wanted to when we had attacking positions in the second half and opportunities to win it. We needed more composure.”