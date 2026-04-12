Hull KR-Warrington Wolves and St Helens-Wigan Warriors in Challenge Cup semis

HOLDERS Hull KR will face Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup semi-finals, in a repeat of last year’s final.

The Robins ended a 40-year major trophy drought with their 8-6 victory at Wembley last June.

Warrington led until Tom Davies scored a 78th-minute try and Mikey Lewis struck the conversion.

In the other semi-final tie, St Helens will play fierce rivals Wigan Warriors.

The pair have previously contested six finals – each coming out on top three times – and most recently met in the Challenge Cup at the same stage four years ago with Wigan winning 20-18 on their way to claiming the title.

Each match will be played at a neutral venue on the weekend of May 9-10, with the Wembley final on Saturday, May 30.

Saints were the first side to secure their place in the final four when they beat Catalans Dragons 36-4 on Friday night.

Hull KR were similarly comfortable in dispatching York Knights the following day, 48-10.

Later on Saturday, Warrington scored three tries in the final 15 minutes to see off Leigh Leopards 24-10.

And Wigan Warriors also had to work hard for a 26-22 victory at Wakefield Trinity on Sunday.

Semi-final draw:

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Warrington Wolves v Hull KR