Daryl Powell shares concerns after Wakefield Trinity thrashed

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Daryl Powell felt his team’s performance in defeat at Wigan Warriors fell way below his standards.

Trinity remain outside the play-off places in seventh – just one point behind Hull FC – but Powell knows the attitude of the players needs to change if they are to make the top six.

The Yorkshire side trailed 18-2 at half time, with their only points coming from the boot of Max Jowitt. They five more tries after the break as they suffered a heavy 44-2 loss.

“I thought we gave too much away in the first half,” said Powell. “I felt that we started pretty well, and we got into good field position and we dropped the ball.

“You cannot do that against Wigan. I think we won the first battle really and our attitude was great at the start. Our defensive resolve was great at the start, then they got us with a couple of kick tries, which is smart play from them.

“We just kept giving things away. Either we were giving penalties away at the ruck or another play-the-ball error. I think we were 57 percent set completion in the first half and they had 91 percent territory in the first half.

“If you are going to win a game against Wigan, you are not going to do it with those sorts of stats. I just thought we were poor.

“We have just spoken in the changing rooms about what we have to do to get ourselves connected back up, and individual players need to play well to enable the team to play well.

“There is no point putting your hand up if you have dropped the ball. It’s happened, hasn’t it? I just think there is too much of that, basic stuff.

“We have come back from that break way too loose. I think we are game shy to be honest.”