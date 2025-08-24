Matt Peet hails Bevan French return – but Wigan Warriors hit by season-ending injury

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet is refusing to get too carried away after watching his side comfortably get past Wakefield Trinity.

The Warriors scored eight tries in a game that saw Bevan French return from a seven-match lay-off with a calf problem.

French got on the scoresheet in an excellent display and Peet said: “I thought he was excellent and he probably exceeded my expectations.

“Although he did come up with some special plays, I think it runs a little bit deeper in terms of the simplicity in some of his plays. His attitude to kick out from our own end gave us more balance with our kicking game.

“He also took the pressure of other players, like Jai (Field) and Harry (Smith), who were allowed to play with more freedom. Everyone is glad to have him back.”

Of the whole performance, Peet added: “I thought today was a positive step.

“I think we have been defending all right in the last few weeks, but it was a bit more about what we did with the ball and the consistency of the performance for 80 minutes as well.

“Last week we made some basic errors, but credit to Hull KR and their intensity in defence. Today, I thought we had more of a threat and it created more space.

“Our skill was better, so I am not getting carried away. I know that without disrespecting Wakefield, we are going to have to do it against more intense defences.”

Peet revealed that back-up hooker Tom Forber is expected to be out for a couple of months after dislocating his wrist in a reserves game last weekend.