Defence pleases Catalans Dragons boss as Alan Kilshaw ‘disappointed’ in Oldham

CATALANS DRAGONS coach Joel Tomkins was most happy with the defence in their 58-0 Challenge Cup victory over Oldham.

“I’m pleased that we scored 58 points and I thought we scored some good tries but the zero is particularly pleasing,” said Tomkins.

“We definitely weren’t perfect – we forced the ball a little bit and made a few errors – but 58-0 is 58-0 so we’ll definitely take it.

“I thought our defence was good for the most part, and we still have some areas that we need to work on.

“Oldham are not a bad side – they definitely didn’t play well tonight but I felt like we did some good things and you can only play what is in front of you. To score 58 points, we can be happy with that.”

Losing boss Alan Kilshaw said: “Obviously we’re disappointed.

“We prepared to play better than what we did but we came up against a Catalans team that is coming into a bit of form and although they changed the team up, they still have a lot of quality in there with the players they brought in.

“We had to come here and be really perfect from the start but we’ve not been able to field kicks and we’ve let a couple of soft tries in and then it’s very hard to get that momentum back.

“We’re disappointed with what we served up but respect that we were up against a really good team.”