Scott Taylor takes huge positives from Goole Vikings’ exit at Warrington Wolves

SCOTT TAYLOR was proud of the effort from his Goole Vikings, who never gave in despite a 78-10 defeat at Warrington Wolves.

Regardless of the result, Taylor highlighted the game itself was a big deal for his players and the club, and reward for their effort so far this year.

He said: “I’m really proud of my players. It was a big occasion for us today – some of our players have never faced Super League opponents or played in a Super League stadium before.

“I thought at times we looked good with the ball, we threw a bit at them, scored a couple of tries from kicks and asked some questions, but there were a few unforced errors that really cost us and you can’t do that against a side as good as Warrington.

“Getting to this point as a club is on the back of some unbelievably hard work from everyone involved. In a short time, we’ve put together a team and started to build a fanbase, and to see our players and fans be able to have an experience like today is great.”

Sam Burgess was delighted with his side’s application and attitude after a hugely dominant win. The Wolves came into the game expected to win and did just that, amassing an avalanche of points in the process.

“I was happy with the group. It can be challenging at these games, but we had some players in our side with something to play for and I was very happy,” he said.

“I thought Scott (Taylor) coached them well, but I think our boys handled it well. Everyone today did their job.”

After opting to rest some senior stars, Burgess admitted to shuffling the deck due to some injuries on the run but praised how his side handled it.

“We got thrown a few curveballs,” he said. “We had to use four changes in the first half due to a couple of injuries so some players had to play the full second half but everyone did well.”

The Wire head coach had a special mention for local junior Lachlan Webster, who made a try-scoring debut.

“He’s a natural talent. He’s played a few positions for us in the pre-season and he’s someone you’ll see a bit more of over the next couple of years at this club,” he added.