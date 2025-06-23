Bradford Bulls prospect looks for game time at Batley Bulldogs

BATLEY BULLDOGS have taken young Bradford backrower Jacob Bateman on loan for the remainder of the season.

The deal was confirmed as the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium side absorbed the news of Mark Moxon’s departure as coach – and before they faced the Bulls at Bartercard Odsal on Friday.

Assistant coach Jaymes Chapman and Ben Kaye took charge for the trip to Bradford, where Bateman featured in his temporary team’s 32-6 defeat.

The 19-year-old cousin of former Bradford and current North Queensland Cowboys second rower John Bateman, he is seen as a bright prospect, signing a contract to 2026 midway through last season.

Jacob Bateman made his Bulls debut in last year’s 28-10 home Championship win over Sheffield and has had previous loan stints at Cornwall and Newcastle Thunder.

His Batley stint follows bright performances for Bradford Reserves, and his parent club said: “Jacob will now get valuable game time (at Batley) to further aid his development.”

The Bulldogs are intensifying the search for a new coach following the resignation of Moxon, who had been at the helm since the start of last season after previous long service as an assistant coach.

He confirmed his decision to leave in the wake of the 50-12 home loss to Doncaster – an eighth defeat in twelve league matches this year.

Batley are at home to Sheffield on Sunday.