Doncaster’s fourth straight defeat ‘not acceptable’

DONCASTER coach Richard Horne says he and his players have to press the reset button after a dip in standards.

The boss was hugely disappointed by last Wednesday’s display at home to Barrow, who won the supplementary-round clash 36-12.

It was a fourth straight defeat in all competitions following seven successive victories previously.

And despite a quick turnaround after the 52-20 1895 Cup defeat at London Broncos and some disquiet over the running of the ruck by the match officials, Horne was still hard-hitting when giving his post-match thoughts.

“What we tossed up there wasn’t acceptable,” he said. “The last few weeks, we have been below the standard we need to be at.

“We have talked about it and said things about changing, but then haven’t acted on those things. Things we asked them to do, they didn’t.”

Doncaster have a break until they go to Salford on Sunday week, June 7, and Horne, who hopes star winger Edene Gebbie will have recovered from the groin issue which kept him out against Barrow, added: “We need to reset and get ready for that one.”

On the ruck scenario, he explained: “Maybe we didn’t get the memo about changing the tempo again.

“There were a lot of bodies in there and it was really slow, whereas we have been used to playing it fast, and it’s something we’ll ask (the RFL) about.

“Even so, we still made too many errors which gifted them opportunities, and there were too many moments where we just got things wrong and they punished us. We conceded some soft tries too.

“We had a short spell where we built some pressure and got a couple back, but then we reverted to how we had been.”