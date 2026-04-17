RFL say £1m raised for community rugby league since 2022

THE Rugby Football League have proudly declared that more than a million pounds of additional income has been raised since 2022 “for the wider sport to deliver social impact into the heart of our community”.

An exact figure of £1,006,623 was highlighted in the recent ‘More than a Game’ report, when the RFL enthused: “We’ve teamed up with easyfundraising to help you raise money for community clubs.

“Whether the need is a new kit, lower subs or clubhouse improvements, easyfundraising can support their goals.

“Through just shopping online with any of 8,000-plus retailers – from supermarkets to travel sites – they send clubs a donation at no extra cost.

“In just three months, more than 30 clubs have registered with easyfundraising, a brilliant start that shows the appetite among clubs to find new ways to support their teams and local communities.

“Historically, Rugby League clubs have received a share of nearly £50,000 in free funding through easyfundraising, simply by doing their everyday online shopping.”

The report continued: “A partnership with ‘Raise Your Game’ was launched as a regular income generation avenue for the RFL Community Trust, based on donations into a prize draw through a call to action of the community work this would support.

“Professional Rugby League clubs and foundations have more success than the RFL on this platform, so a change is being made in 2026 to make the most of the opportunity the platform provides.

“A network of 33 partner Rugby League foundations has delivered an outstanding amount of social impact in 2025 to their community.

“The network of foundations continues to share best practice at ‘3 Foundations’ forum events across the year to receive RFL updates and hear about new opportunities from our partners – but to also share learnings and best practice.

“Similarly, the nine accredited and 31 developing Community Wellbeing Hubs have three network meetings a year. ‘3 Foundations’ Sustainability Network meetings took place including a small group of foundations with varying size, experience, focus areas and locations to gain feedback directly from them and collaboration on project planning.

“The core aims of supporting governance, foundation health and showcasing were a focus alongside development of the new charitable vehicle.

“Twelve partners in social impact across a diverse range of sectors, including Easy Fundraising, Raise Your Game, Department of Work and Pensions, Humber and North Yorkshire UNITED and Parkinson’s UK are all additional in 2025, while we maintained Youth Endowment Fund, Community Integrated Care, RL Cares, Access Sport, Grass Maintenance Association, AXA XL Insurance and SCL Education Group.

“(A highlight was) £173,227 of additional income from our continued Youth Endowment Fund partnership, to deliver Inspiring Futures.”