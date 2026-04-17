Social rugby league participation increases

TOUCH rugby led the way, in terms of participation numbers, in social Rugby League last year.

The number of registered players rose significantly, by 17 percent, on those in 2024. Masters (over 35) numbers increased by three percent.

Against those healthy returns the Rugby Football League reported, in last month’s ‘More than a Game’ report, that “Try Tag experienced a slight dip but remains consistent relative to historical levels”.

The report stressed: “Social Rugby League showed further progress, climbing from 14,607 to 14,792 in 2025.

“This improvement stems largely from sustained growth in both Masters and Touch activity, with Touch again demonstrating strong expansion, while Masters participation kept moving upward.

“Collectively, these results reflect solid advancement across all areas of the social pathway.”