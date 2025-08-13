Edwin Ipape playing through injury struggles for Leigh Leopards

LEIGH LEOPARDS hooker Edwin Ipape has been struggling with injury in recent weeks, head coach Adrian Lam has admitted.

The Papua New Guinea international is a leading figure for third-placed Leigh and hasn’t missed a game since April.

But he has been nursing physical issues through recent home games against Warrington Wolves, a narrow 20-16 win, and most recently Leeds Rhinos, a 14-22 loss.

Nonetheless he will still feature this Saturday when Leigh travel to Hull FC.

“He’s carried a groin strain and a medial ligament (injury) on his knee,” said Lam.

“The last few weeks he’s really struggled with that. We’ve tried to minimise his time as best we can but he certainly hasn’t had the impact in those games that he should have had, and he’s aware of that.

“But he’s getting pretty close to fitness now. We’ll get through this week and then we’ll see what we do with him against Salford (at home the following Friday, August 22).

“I certainly think you’ll see a different Edwin Ipape this week. We’ve had a one-on-one (meeting) as well which is important, there was a bit of honesty there.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he finishes the year because he’s a really influential player for us. He’s inspirational.

“He’s been falling off a lot of tackles so we need to make sure his injury is right, his headspace is right, and that he gives his best to the team.”