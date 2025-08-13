Catalans Dragons sign forward from Penrith Panthers as rebuild continues

CATALANS DRAGONS have signed Penrith Panthers back-rower Zac Lipowicz on a two-year deal from next season.

Lipowicz, 23, hasn’t featured in the NRL but has 46 appearances in the second-tier New South Wales Cup competition under his belt with Penrith’s reserve side.

The Australia-born product has also represented his Polish heritage internationally, appearing against North Macedonia in 2023.

Catalans coach Joel Tomkins said: “I’m excited to welcome Zac into the squad and see his game develop over the next couple of seasons in Super League.

“After talking to Zac, I know he is coming over with a hunger to work hard and prove himself to his new team-mates. I’m confident he will fit into the environment that I want to build next season.”

The Dragons have now confirmed five signings for next season, with Lipowicz joining Toby Sexton, Solomona Faataape, Harvey Wilson and Josh Allen in what is expected to be a much-changed squad.

Lipowicz said: “I’m stoked for the opportunity to come over and develop my game here at Catalans, learning off plenty of experienced heads throughout the staff and squad.”