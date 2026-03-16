England handed potential Women’s World Cup boost by IRL change

ENGLAND could be able to call upon more stars of the NRLW in this year’s World Cup after the International Rugby League scrapped its tiering system.

Under the previous rules, players could only represent a single ‘tier one’ nation – Australia, England or New Zealand – in their career, like in the men’s game.

But the IRL board have agreed to remove this distinction for the women’s game, meaning players can switch allegiance just as they could between other nations.

Australian players with English heritage – such as Sydney Roosters stars Jasmin Strange and Jocelyn Kelleher, and Canterbury Bulldogs halfback Tayla Preston – can now play for England without compromising their ability to later represent the Jillaroos.

Strange, who is a winger, centre or back-rower, and halfback Kelleher are two-time NRLW winners and have both previously declared an interest in playing for England.

The rule change is an attempt to spread talent across the top women’s nations amid concerns over Australia’s dominance of the game.

While New Zealand won the first three Women’s World Cups, the Jillaroos have triumphed in each of the three since, beating the Kiwi Ferns 54-4 in the 2022 final at Old Trafford.

England, meanwhile, have not beaten either of those countries in a combined ten attempts since rebranding from Great Britain in the mid-2000s, and suffered a humiliating 90-4 defeat to Australia in Las Vegas last March.

Shannon Mato, who scored a try in that Vegas game and has ten Jillaroos caps, has put her hand up to play for New Zealand as a result of the change.

IRL chair Troy Grant said: “The removal of the tiers for women will enable the game to take advantage of the expanding elite player pool that the NRLW has contributed to and with the development of women’s competitions across the world.

“It will also expand the available playing pool across many nations to raise competitiveness and close parity gaps.

“It is a reality that many players are dual eligible and we want to give as many players as possible the opportunity to play in prestigious World Cups and elite international competitions.

“This will help boost the maturity of women’s rugby league and goes hand in hand with the growth in participation across the world.”

England have been drawn to face Wales (October 17, Perth), Australia (October 24, Perth) and Samoa (October 30, Wollongong) in the group stage of the eight-team World Cup.

The top two in the group will progress to the semi-finals, a stage England/Great Britain have not progressed beyond since GB reached the inaugural final in 2000.