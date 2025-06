GOOLE VIKINGS fullback Jamie Shaul has received a six-match ban for punching.

Shaul was found guilty of a Grade E charge following a League One fixture at Workington Town on May 25.

He was dismissed following an incident in the 75th minute of the match, which Goole lost 24-16.

The former Hull FC and once-capped England star, who joined Goole this season after a spell in rugby union, had pleaded guilty to lashing out but not punching.

Shaul received 36 penalty points, and a £75 fine.