Ex-London Broncos prop Huw Worthington links up with North Wales Crusaders

FORMER Leeds Rhinos and London Broncos prop Huw Worthington has joined Championship side North Wales Crusaders.

The 31-year-old Welsh international most recently played a key role at London last season.

Worthington switched codes from union after previously playing in the Championship with both Bedford and Richmond.

At 27, he moved to Australia to make the switch to the 13-man code and was signed by Sydney Roosters’ New South Wales Cup team.

Upon returning to the UK the prop spent time with Leeds – where he failed to make a first-team appearance but spent time on loan to Widnes Vikings – before signing with Whitehaven.

Worthington made 20 appearances for the Cumbrian side, then swapped the north west for the south, playing 22 games for the Broncos last season.