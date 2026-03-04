Huddersfield Giants’ Sam Halsall out for significant period

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ injury troubles show no sign of abating, with back Sam Halsall confirmed to be out for around six weeks.

Halsall suffered a hamstring injury in Huddersfield’s defeat at Castleford Tigers last Friday and the tear is sufficient to mean significant time out.

“He has probably been our best player this year,” said Giants coach Luke Robinson.

“It looks like he’s sustained a hamstring injury and he’ll probably be on the sidelines for at least six weeks. I’m devastated for us and for him.”

In addition, hooker Zac Woolford failed a head-injury assessment against Castleford – and the club may stand him down for longer than the minimum under the return-to-play protocols after he also took a head knock in the opening Super League round.

“He had one two weeks before at Catalans and passed it (the HIA), but now he’s had a couple in the first few weeks,” added Robinson.

“We’re a club that always does the right thing by players so we’ll be cautious with him.”

Robinson reckons the number of first-team absentees has now hit double figures, including key men such as captain Adam Clune, Harry Rushton and Adam Swift.

Ahead of Sunday’s home meeting with Hull KR, the coach said: “It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to work out that without your best players it’s going to be a tougher battle.

“I don’t think any team would be immune to it if you’re missing so many of your starting 13.”

The latest injuries will likely provide opportunities for Mathieu Cozza, who has yet to make his debut since signing from Wakefield Trinity in the off-season, and Connor Carr to play against the Robins.

Robinson said: “Cozza didn’t play last week, but he’s somebody that’s very useful as he can play different positions – he can play 13 and he’s a done a bit at nine.

“Connor Carr has been waiting in the wings, he’s an outside back with bags of potential and we just need to see him flourish now.”