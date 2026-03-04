Batley Bulldogs call for Halifax Panthers defeat to be replayed

BATLEY BULLDOGS have asked the Rugby Football League to order a replay of their match with Halifax Panthers earlier this season.

James Ford’s side were beaten 28-10 at The Shay on February 1, one of two Championship matches played so far by Halifax (they lost 19-12 at Doncaster the week before).

Total Rugby League understands Batley have made a formal request to the governing body for this match to be replayed, on the basis the club they faced is different to the one which will complete the season.

The Bulldogs have suggested a date of next Sunday, March 15, when neither team are in action, and point out this would provide a fresh home fixture for Halifax to earn income.

Halifax were liquidated last month, but a new company was granted RFL membership on Tuesday.

They are set to host London Broncos this Sunday, but have been handed a twelve-point deduction which puts them bottom of the Championship on minus-ten points.